Rangers player ratings as Michael Beale’s side defeated St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park to warm up for Real Betis test.

Goals from Danilo and Rabbi Matondo in either half against St Johnstone helped to ease the pressure on Rangers manager Michael Beale at McDiarmid Park in Saturday’s lunchtime Scottish Premiership clash.

The under-fire Light Blues boss spoke about the important of his side returning to winning ways after consecutive defeats prior to the international break and the Englishman will have been delighted with the response from his players as they earned a much-needed victory in Perth.

A win was imperative for Beale following an underwhelming start to the campaign left Rangers four points behind Glasgow rivals Celtic, but that gap was cut to one point, albeit for a brief while with a convincing result and performance against a Saints side who failed to register a shot on target.

Brazilian striker Danilo broke the deadlock after 18 minutes with a brave header but the £6million summer recruit was forced off with a nasty head knock after colliding with defender Liam Gordon.

Kemar Roofe had a close-range finish disallowed for a narrow offside call before substitute Matondo produced a clinical finish after latching onto Tom Lawrence’s well-weighted pass with 11 minutes remaining to wrap up maximum points.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings:

Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Cyriel Dessers, Jose Cifuentes, Dujon Sterling, Borna Barisic.

2 . Jack Butland -7/10 Another fairly quiet afternoon between the sticks for Butland. Vocal and commanded his area well, particularly at set-piece scenarios. Communicated well with his back four and tipped one over the crossbar.

3 . James Tavernier - 8/10 Received plenty of criticism following his performance against Celtic. Excellent run and cross for Danilo to head home the opener. Influenced proceedings well and looked a real threat going forward. Solid enough defensively as well. Strong showing.