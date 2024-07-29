Rangers played out an enthralling eight-goal thriller with FC Union Berlin as they rounded off their pre-season programme in the German capital on Saturday.

On an eventful afternoon, Philippe Clement’s side were targeting a much-improved performance following their dismal display against Birmingham City earlier in the week and the Belgian will have been pleased with aspects of his side’s play, particularly in the forward areas.

Not fo the first time this summer, the Ibrox club fell behind inside the opening five minutes when Janik Haberer escaped the attentions of left-back Jefte but Cyriel Dessers levelled the match moments later after latching onto Mohamed Diomande’s threaded pass and taking the ball round the goalkeeper to slot home.

The hosts quickly regained their lead when Jordan Siebatcheu converted from the penalty spot after Diomande was harshly penalised before Tom Lawrence drilled a volley from a deflected Dessers’ strike past the keeper to make it 2-2. The Welshman then turned the game on its head following a terrific team move, sweeping high into the roof of the net on 37 minutes. However, the Gers were pegged back for a third time as Haberer tapped home from close range.

The second half didn’t bring as much drama in front of goal due to a flurry of substitutions. David Preu made it 4-3 to the Bundesliga outfit but frontman Dessers was on hand to capitalise on a defensive mistake by showing great composure under pressure to slot low into the corner to salvage a highly entertaining draw.

Questions will rightly be raised about Rangers leaky defence heading into the start of the competitive action, having shipped 10 goals across four warm-up matches in recent weeks. Clement’s side will now shift their focus on the new Scottish Premiership season, with a trip to Gorgie to face Hearts in the league’s curtain raiser at Tynecastle next Saturday.

Here’s how we rated the Rangers players against FC Union Berlin as 17 players utilised.

1 . James Tavernier - 4/10 The skipper, once again, wasn't at the races. Stumbled around in the lead up to the penalty award and struggled with the pace of the game. Played a role on one of the goals but that's about all he contributed. Subbed on the hour mark.Photo: Andrew Milligan

2 . John Souttar - 5/10 Lacked protection at times but won the majority of his duels when called upon. Part of a leaky backline, though that conceded three poor goals. | SNS Group

3 . Ben Davies - 5/10 Looked vulnerable on several occasions. His positioning at times wasn't great and struggled to cope with the threat posed by Union's high-pressing full-backs. Subbed. | SNS Group