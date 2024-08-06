Rangers Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon, Alex Lowry and Leon King | SNS Group

The playmaker has been a regular starter for Rangers B team but has been told senior opportunities will be hard to come by

Alex Lowry is reportedly exploring his transfer options and weighing up a potential Rangers exit after being told his game-time will be limited this season by Philippe Clement.

The 21-year-old playmaker was once regarded as the club’s most exciting young prospect a few years ago, but numerous injuries have hampered his development and he hasn’t featured for the first-team in a competitive fixture for a lengthy period of time.

Lowry was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts last season, but his spell in Gorgie didn’t go to plan with injury again cutting short his move. The attacker has struggled to make any real headway under Clement, although he has played in several pre-season games, including being handed a rare start during the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City.

The Scotland under-21 cap was involved in the Gers’ B-team friendly clash against Middlesbrough on Monday afternoon at their training centre, but Clement has been transparent with his playing staff in explaining the changes that will be carried out on his squad this summer.

And it’s understood Lowry is one of those players to have been told it would be in his best interests to consider another move away from Glasgow without being informed outright that he can leave the club.. It's believed Rangers have already fielded calls about Lowry’s potential availability from other interested parties in recent weeks, with the player making just 14 appearances over the last three years he has been part of the senior team set-up.

Meanwhile, Rangers have also informed right-back Adam Devine that he’s free to find a new club before the end of the transfer window. GlasgowWorld understands the Light Blues will listen to permanent offers for the 21-year-old, who has served as understudy to captain James Tavernier in recent years.

Devine, who made his first-team debut as a substitute against Dundee United back in May 2022, has previously spent time out on loan at Brechin City, Partick Thistle and most recently Motherwell last season. His temporary stint at Fir Park was curtailed due to injury and has now been deemed surplus to requirements.