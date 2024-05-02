The back-up has been told a clear message.

Derek Ferguson has urged a Rangers player to move on this summer for their own good.

With Jack Butland as the undisputed number one, chances have been few and far between for academy graduate Robby McCrorie. He has played just once this season under boss Phillipe Clement and now aged 26, has just seven appearances for the Light Blues on his CV.

He’s also had loans at Berwick Rangers, Livingston, Queen of the South and Morton. Former midfielder Ferguson says it’s time for the goalkeeper to move on and forge a career elsewhere.

Speaking to Ibrox News, he said: “Robby’s got to go. He’s got to. If he isn’t going to be first choice, if he’s not got assurances, he’s got to get out there and get on with his career.

“He is a good keeper, he’s at Rangers for a reason. That’s because he is a good keeper. He’s been in the international set up. But it’s now time to go and play first-team football. Make your own mark. He’s played second fiddle far too long, he’s 26, he needs to get out there and play. It’s important for Robby to get first-team football.”

Ferguson also senses resurrecting a bid for left-back Jefte is a necessity for Rangers. The club missed out on the Fluminense player currently out on loan at APOEL Nicosia in January, but with the feeling that Borna Barisic is leaving and Ridvan Yilmaz having an injury history, Ferguson believes it’s time to pounce.

He added: “We’re needing a full-back at the minute. Obviously Barisic is on the move. Ridvan is injury-prone.

“When he came into the side, for the games that he played, Yilmaz, he played pretty well. I’m probably one of the pundits that doesn’t go overboard on him. I think he’s a good player, I don’t think he’s a brilliant player.

“It’s just a worry for me that he seems to pick up these injuries and can’t sustain a run of games. If you’re at Rangers Football Club you’ve got to play a number of games.