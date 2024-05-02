Two Rangers stars may be on the move.

A Rangers exit has been sealed ahead of the summer transfer window - and a teammate may join the star at his new club.

Borna Barisic is out of contract this summer and it has been claimed that he is on his way to Turkey with Trabzonspor. The Daily Record now state the Super Lig club ‘have agreed a deal’ to sign the Croatian international come this summer.

Ryan Kent moved from Rangers to Fenerbahce at the end of his Light Blues terms last summer. Barisic could be joined at Trabzonspor by John Lundstram, who has also been offered terms with his deal in Glasgow expiring, but he has full focus on the Premiership title charge for now. He has been offered a contract extension by his current club too.

It is suggested both players have been offered ‘lucrative’ deals to move to Turkey. Barisic will sign a two-year deal with the option of a third while Lundstram has been offered a straight three-year deal, with it also stated he is one of the highest earners at Rangers right now.

That said, should he decide to move to Turkey, ‘his earning capacity will be increased significantly.’ Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan refused to confirm deals for the duo this week but hopes to conclude some transfer deals shortly.

He said: “It would not be right for me to confirm names here. Some are right, some names are wrong, but with regard to the names mentioned, I can only say we are working in coordination with the manager, Abdullah Avcı.

“We plan to complete most of the transfers for the new season in the coming days. The aim is to start the season with a ready-made squad that the entire technical team has approved for the pre-season camp. Therefore, we are progressing that aspect of the work quickly with our manager and his team. We’ve done the hard part.”

Quizzed on the future of several out-of-contract players last week, boss Philippe Clement said: “In some parts, yes. But there are still six games to convince in another way.

“Maybe somebody we couldn’t count on enough this season but he plays the last six games and is the best guy on the pitch then it’s silly not to give a contract. So everything is still possible, it’s in their hands.

There’s nothing to speak about (on John Lundstram). There have been offers from the club, but there’s no agreement yet. That’s the only thing I can say for the moment. I hope that (he will stay), I know he loves the club and enjoys being here.

