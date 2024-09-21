Rangers have sent the player out on loan | SNS Group

The Rangers player has been dispatched to another Scottish club.

Rangers have opted to send one of their players out on loan to another Scottish club for the rest of the season.

Connor Allan is a promising defender within the Ibrox ranks and was previously included in a Champions League squad in the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era versus Ajax. More recently, he has played a key role for the club’s ‘B’ team and featured in SPFL Trust Trophy matches.

He has also performed in the UEFA Youth League while at Rangers. Now it has been announced that he will be joining Kelty Hearts for the remainder of the League One season, with a possible quickfire debut to come on Saturday vs Alloa Athletic.

Current Rangers midfielder Connor Barron had a loan spell at Kelty Hearts while at Aberdeen, and Allan will hope for a similar springboard to make himself a sustained senior pro. A statement from the League One side reads: “We would like to welcome Connor Allan as the latest recruit to Michael Tidser's Maroon Machine squad.

“The 20 year old defender joins on loan for the remainder of the season from Rangers, where he has been a mainstay in the Ibrox club's successful B Team. A Scottish youth international at Under 16 and Under 19, Connor has featured for the Rangers B Team in the SPFL Trust Trophy this season.

“Subject to SFA Approval he will be available for his maiden Kelty appearance in tomorrow's (Saturday’s) William Hill League 1 fixture at Alloa. Welcome to New Central Park Connor.”

Rangers added: “We wish Connor all the best for his loan spell at the League One side and look forward to seeing his continued progression.”