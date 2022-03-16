Rangers players donating wages to help people in Ukraine

The club said first-team players, management staff and directors would be donating the sum, which will rise when Gift Aid is added.
The fund will be split between UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal and DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
The donation is in addition to £15,000 which was donated by Rangers Charity Foundation to the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal earlier this month.
Managing director Stewart Robertson said he hoped the funds would help at “this traumatic time”, while manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the team would be donating some of their wages.
