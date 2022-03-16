Rangers players donating wages to help people in Ukraine

Rangers have announced that the club will be donating at least £72,000 to support people affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

The club said first-team players, management staff and directors would be donating the sum, which will rise when Gift Aid is added.

The fund will be split between UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Appeal and DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Rangers faced an SFA charge a decade ago. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

The donation is in addition to £15,000 which was donated by Rangers Charity Foundation to the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal earlier this month.

Managing director Stewart Robertson said he hoped the funds would help at “this traumatic time”, while manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the team would be donating some of their wages.