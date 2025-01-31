Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have skipped the knockout play-off round stage after finishing in the top eight of the Europa League standings

Philippe Clement’s side upset the odds in dramatic style with a 2-1 victory over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox. A direct route to the round of 16 looked unlikely before kick-off with other results across Europe also needing to go in their favour. But they did just that with Nice’s stalemate against Bodo/Glimt coupled with Anderlecht’s defeat vs Hoffenheim proving decisive as the Light Blues avoided the knockout play-off round.

It means the Gers have now banked around £9 million for their efforts so far, with the Scottish giants achieving that figure after earning several performance-related bonuses on top of initial participation and subsequent qualification fees from UEFA.

Their final league phase ranking also ensures a large share of the pot aid to clubs in increments for every position higher up the table - alongside further prize money for securing a top eight spot.

The figures don’t include legacy UEFA payments or ticket sales. They’re instead based purely on participation, qualification and performance sums. Now fans will be eager to find out which sides lie in wait in the next round.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know about Rangers in the Europa League round of 16 draw...

How much prize money have Rangers guaranteed so far?

Europa League league phase participation - €4.31m (€4.14 down-payment and €170k balance)

Win bonuses (Malmo, FCSB, OGC Nice, Union Saint Gilloise) - €450k x 4 = €1.8m

Draw bonuses (Olympiacos, Tottenham) - €150k x 2 = €300k

Qualification to the last 16 - €1.75m

League ranking bonus - €2.175m (clubs receive €75k for each position higher in table)

Top-eight finish in league phase - €600k

Guaranteed Total: €10.935m (£9.15m)

What are the potential Europa League payments?

1st - 8th in league phase: €600k (£500k)

9th - 16th in league phase: €300k (£250k)

At least €75k - increased by the same figure for every position above the bottom

Qualification for knockout round play-offs: €300k per club

Qualification for the round of 16: €1.75m per club

Qualification for the quarter-finals: €2.5m per club

Qualification for the semi-finals: €4.2m per club

Qualification for the final: €7m per club

Competition winners can expect to receive an additional €6m

Where and when is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will take place on Friday, February 21 at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draws for the quarter-final and semi-final will take place at the same UEFA ceremony

Who are Rangers potential last-16 opponents?

Rangers will face one of four teams, who finished 10th, 23rd or 24th in the league phase. That means either;

FK Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

(Norway) Anderlecht (Belgium)

(Belgium) FC Twente (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Fenerbahce (Turkey)

The first leg will be played on Thursday, March 6 with the return fixture on Thursday, March 13.

Rangers will play the first leg away from home with the second leg to be played at Ibrox.