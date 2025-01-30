Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how Rangers players rated in the Europa League win over Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox

Rangers have advanced directly to the Europa League round of 16 after recording a 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox with results elsewhere also falling in their favour.

Philippe Clement’s side narrowly avoided a dreaded two-legged play-off by clinching a spot in the top-eight of the League Phase standings on a nerve-shredding night of celebration in Govan. They had already guaranteed progress to the knockout stage of the competition before kick-off but required three points to boost their slim chance of sneaking into the top eight.

The home side were dealt another early injury blow when Leon King - making his first start of the campaign - was forced off inside the opening 15 minutes with concussion after sustaining two head knocks in quick succession. That left Clement hamstrung in terms of a like-for-like replacement, with attacker Ross McCausland tasked with filling in at right-back.

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin broke the deadlock with a header after 20 minutes when he guided a superbly-weighted James Tavernier cross back across goal into the far corner of the net for his first goal of the season.

Fit-again Vaclav Cerny doubled the hosts lead ten minutes into the second half with a composed finish after some terrific build-up play from Cyriel Dessers saw the Nigerian frontman break upfield and pick out the Czech winger.

Rangers looked more energised after that goal but were unable to press home their two-goal cushion as tension in the stands began to heighten with supporters frantically refreshing their phones to check on results elsewhere across Europe.

Instead it was the Belgians, who had suffered just one loss in their last 18 matches across all competitions, who set up a grandstand finish when Argentine defender Kevin Mac Allister - older brother of Liverpool star Alexis - looped a header over Jack Butland from a free-kick with seven minutes remaining.

Victory wrapped up a very positive League Phase campaign for Rangers and they will hope to keep building momentum as attentions now turns back on to domestic matters.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Rangers players fared at Ibrox...

Jack Butland - GK (5/10)

Unable to keep out Union’s opener was that disallowed. Allowed Fuseini to skip round him too easily shortly after the restart which almost led to an equaliser. Should’ve done better positionally from the free-kick that Mac Allister headed over him after being caught too far off his line.

Leon King - RB (3/10)

Making his first European start since facing Ajax in the 2022 Champions League, found himself in the wars early on and was forced off after just 13 minutes with concussion after a head knock. Can’t seem to catch a break.

James Tavernier - RCB (7/10)

Outstanding delivery from a short-taken corner to pick out Raskin unmarked at the back post for the opener. Lacked aggression defensively at Union’s disallowed goal. Produced an excellent goal-saving block to deny Ivanovic early in the second half. Still had a influence going forward, despite his positional change.

Robin Propper - LCB (6/10)

Clever movement from the corner to drag Union defender out of position to open up space for Raskin to score. Didn’t do a great deal wrong. Cautioned for a cheap foul in stoppage time.

Jefte - LB (6/10)

Some questionable defensive positioning at times, but stuck to his task well enough. Wasteful with the ball and capable of much better.

Nicolas Raskin - CM (7/10)

Alert to expertly guide a header beyond the keeper after connecting with Tavernier’s deep pinpoint cross for his first goal of the season. Looked destined to add to his tally with another back-post header after the break but couldn’t get it on target. Booked for a late challenge in the closing stages. A busy night.

Mohamed Diomande - CM (6/10)

Picked up a silly booking for kicking the ball away in frustration after team-mate had committed a foul. Worked extremely hard and used the ball well.

Nedim Bajrami - CAM (5/10)

More required from the Albanian to has flattered to deceive in recent outings. Didn’t offer any real creative spark and dispossessed twice in the first half. Subbed.

Vaclav Cerny - RW (7/10)

Involved in the corner that led to Raskin’s goal. Composed finish to side-foot into the net from close range after being set up by Dessers. Stunning right-footed strike crashed off the post. Subbed just beyond the hour mark.

Hamza Igamane - LW (5/10)

Slack in possession and didn’t do enough to trouble Union’s defensive line. Picked up a first-half yellow card for catching an opponent with his elbow. Fizzed a shot wide from the edge of the box in the second half. Not his night. Subbed.

Cyriel Dessers - CF (7/10)

Failed to hit the target with a free header from Tavernier’s free-kick. Saw a deflected effort drop inches wide after muscling his way past two defenders. Fired home from close range just before half-time but was flagged narrowly offside. Terrific movement and orchestrated the breakaway move to set up Cerny’s goal. Found himself one-on-one with the keeper in stoppage time but couldn’t find the net.

Subs used: Ross McCausland, John Souttar, Zak Lovelace, Paul Nsio