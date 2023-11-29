Rangers manager Philippe Clement could hand youngster Ross McCausland his first Europa League start against Aris Limassol - just 48 hours after the winger agreed a new four-year deal with the club.

The Northern Ireland international, who only recently made his full Scottish Premiership debut, has been a regular feature in matchday squads since Clement arrived at Ibrox in October. The 20-year-old has certainly grasped his opportunities when they have fallen his way and has given the Belgian boss plenty of food for thought.

With Todd Cantwell struggling for form of late and disgracing himself with his blatant dive against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday, the former Norwich City man could easily have played his way out of the team as a result of those antics.

The Gers have been on a strong run of form and can rubber-stamp their ticket to the knockout stages of the Europa League if they overcome rock-bottom Aris, who were thrashed 4-1 by Group C leaders Real Betis in their last group outing. They have picked up during three points from 12 possible on their tournament debut.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Aris Limassol at Ibrox on Thursday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Aris Limassol - gallery (GlaW) Philippe Clement oversees a Rangers training session as he mulls over his possible starting line-up to face Aris Limassol

2 . Jack Butland - GK It will take an almighty collapse in form for the ex-England international to lost his No.1 spot between the sticks. Has been the club's best summer signing.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The captain is a stick-on to lead his team mates out. Sunday's composed late penalty hero up at Pittodrie.