The Gers can advance to the knockout stages with a victory over the Cypriot champions.

Rangers entertain Aris Limassol at Ibrox in their penultimate UEFA Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday - with Philippe Clement's side needing a victory to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages.

The Light Blues currently sit second in Group C, two points behind leaders Real Betis and three clear of third-placed Sparta Prague while the visitors also need a win to stay in contention for a top-two finish.

The Cypriot champions shocked the Gers by running out 2-1 winners earlier this season during Steven Davis' temporary spell in charge. However, their fortunes have changed for the better under Clement since mid-October.

Rangers are still unbeaten in EIGHT games under the new Belgian boss across all competition, but they missed a great opportunity to close the gap on Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic at the summit after requiring an injury-time James Tavernier penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at the weekend.

With a visit to Betis on Matchday 6 to come, the Glasgow giants will be determined to make it three wins from three group games on home soil to set up a potentially huge clash in Spain for the right to finish top of the section.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers vs Aris Limassol take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on Thursday, November 30th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 3 - 15 minutes before kick-off. Supporters will also be able to live stream the match via Discovery+. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Rangers will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?