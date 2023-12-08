Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been dealt a double injury blow and is without several attacking options

Rangers have been dealt a huge double injury blow ahead of a potentially season-defining week for the club.

Brazilian striker Danilo could be forced to undergo surgery on a knee problem sustained during the 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night. Midfielder Tom Lawrence is also facing a spell on the sidelines until after the winter break, with the Welshman picking up a muscle injury which saw his substituted early in the first-half.

Dundee are the visitors to Ibrox on Saturday before Philippe Clement's side travel to Spain next week for their crucial last Europa League group stage clash with Real Betis. The Gers are then in Viaplay Cup Final action the following Sunday against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Returning frontman Kemar Roofe is NOT ready to play an entire 90 minutes, but could be tasked with leading the line for an hour against the Dark Blues, while Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Scott Wright are also missing.

Clement has confirmed he will look the find a replacement for Danilo in January, admitting: "Tom will be out for sure until after the winter break and Danilo will also be out until that time so that is not so good. Danilo has a problem with his knee because of a bad tackle in the game, an unlucky situation, part of football. Because of contact he had a problem with his knee.

"The chances are he requires surgery so yes, it could be long term. It is a big blow for the players because they were really motivated, they were performing well and it is now time to focus on the guys who are fit because we have really important games now."

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday:

