Rangers will attempt to keep pace with Celtic when they host the Tayside outfit on Saturday

Rangers will bid to make inroads on Celtic's eight-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race when they welcome mid-table Dundee to Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues continued their excellent unbeaten streak under Philippe Clement in midweek when Abdallah Sima's goal proved enough to secure a slender 1-0 win over third-placed Hearts in the capital.

That moved the Gers clear of the chasing pack as they look to maintain pace with the league leaders, with Clement's men displaying real consistency during their 12-match unbeaten run.

Dundee will be looking for revenge against a team who have conceded the least amount of goals in the Premiership this season after failing to land a blow on their opponents during the previous meeting between the sides at Dens Park last month.

Rangers recorded a 5-0 victory on that occasion and Tony Docherty will hope his Dark Blues can put up more of a fight when the travel to Govan this weekend.

Where and when will Rangers v Dundee take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday, December 9th and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

No, unfortunately the game won't be broadcast live due to the Saturday blackout rule. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on BBC Scotland and repeated again on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman David Roome and John McCrossan, with Alan Muir confirmed as the fourth official. Steven Kirkland takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Barring any bumps or bruises following the match at Tynecastle on Wednesday night, Philippe Clement could have a similar squad to choose from this weekend.

Midfielders Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack are both likely to remain absent, while winger Scott Wright is aiming to recover from injury. Left-back Borna Barisic was a late absentee from the trip to Gorgie due to a muscular strain.