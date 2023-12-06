Rangers have held the upper hand over Hearts in the previous two meetings between the sides at Ibrox and Hampden this season.

On paper, an away trip to Tynecastle poses one of the toughest fixtures in the Scottish Premiership but there's a real feel-good factor around the Light Blues under Philippe Clement at the moment.

Jambos boss Steven Naismith - named Manager of the Month for November earlier this week - will be desperate to dish out a first defeat to the Belgian in Gorgie this evening.

But Rangers will be fully focused on attempting to close the eight-point gap on league leaders Celtic, who have played a game more. Recent evidence would suggest Clement appears to have found a formula he trusts and it's hard to see him making many alterations to his team selection in Edinburgh.

The only potential change might come in attack, with summer signing Cyriel Dessers surely starting to run out of chances after drawing a blank in Sunday's 2-0 win over St Mirren. Abdallah Sima was the man of the moment on that occasion, with the Brighton loanee scoring both goals in each half.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Hearts at Tynecastle on this evening:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Hearts - gallery (GlaW) Philippe Clement during a Rangers press conference at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday.

2 . Jack Butland - GK Will continue to fill his usual spot between the posts in Gorgie. Has been one of the club's best-ever free transfer signings.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper is undroppable at present and that's not a surprise when you consider the amount of times he's stepped up when it matters most.