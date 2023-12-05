Rangers face a strong test against the Jambos at traditionally one of the toughest away venues in Scottish football

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will once again put his unbeaten start on the line when they head along the M8 to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

Having eased to victory over fourth-placed St Mirren on Sunday thanks to a goal in either half from Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima, the Light Blues will hope they are rarely in danger when they rock up in Gorgie at one of Scottish football's most tricky away grounds.

With league leaders Celtic also in action against Hibernian on the same night, the latest round of top-flight fixtures could have a vital role in the eventual outcome of the title race.

The Jambos have been flying under Manager of the Month Steven Naismith, just four weeks on from finding himself under real pressure to keep his job. The Edinburgh club have won four league games in a row without conceding a goal and will be eager to inflict that first defeat on visiting boss Clement.

In what is a repeat of last month's Viaplay Cup semi-final in which Hearts will be desperate to prove a point after a lacklustre Hampden showing, Rangers will be bidding for a third straight win over Hearts in relatively quick succession.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Hearts v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh on Wednesday, December 6th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 7.30m - 30 minutes before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 11.40pm.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

