Philippe Clement will take his place in the Ibrox dugout for the first time on Saturday.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be looking to get his Ibrox reign off to a flying start when they entertain a transformed Hibernian side in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Belgian had acknowledged he has “a lot of work to do” if he’s to salvage the club’s title bid this season, with the Gers currently seven points adrift of rivals Celtic after a disastrous start to the season under Michael Beale’s leadership.

The former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss has a proven track record when it comes to delivering success and he could turn out to be a shrewd appointment if the Rangers board give him enough time and sufficient funds to build a squad capable of challenging the Hoops.

An extensive summer rebuild hasn’t gone to plan so far, with several new additions failing to impress and supporters left unconvinced of any improvements made on the pitch. Clement has inherited a bloated and unbalanced squad and he faces a trickey opener against the Easter Road outfit this weekend.

The Hibees appointed their own new boss last month after sacking Lee Johnson with former Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery reviving their fortunes and still unbeaten five games into his tenure. Defensively, they have look suspect at times, but the visitors boast enough firepower in attack to cause any team in the league problems on their day as they target a first win in Govan for five years.

Clement has spoken of his desire to playing “attacking, dominant football with a lot of “changing positions and creating space, but out of a good stucture.” It will be intriguing to see how he decides to set his team up for this match, with formations likely to alter.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Hibs on Saturday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Hibs - gallery (GlaW) New Rangers manager Philippe Clements dress shoe-cum-trainer spoke of a man comfortable in his own skin, as he must be in facing the onerous challenges of the Ibrox post. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - GK The club’s biggest success story of a calamitous summer transfer window. Has made the No.1 jersey his own with ease and hasn’t put a foot wrong so far. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier - RB Clement has confirmed he has no intentions of stripping Tav of the captain’s armband for the time being amid criticism from supporters over his leadership.