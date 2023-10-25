Philippe Clement has some tough decisions to make, particularly over who to start at left-back.

New boss Philippe Clement got his Ibrox reign off to a winning start with an impressive 4-0 victory over Hibs in the Scottish Premiership and the Belgian will be aiming to carry that momentum into his first away European match.

The Gers will be determined to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Cypriot minnows Aris Limassol last time out following a winning start to Group C against Real Betis last month. Clement will have a few difficult selection calls to make with his team and an enforced change is expected at left-back.

Croatian international Borna Barisic, who limped off injured at the weekend, was absent from Wednesday’s training session at Auchenhowie, and with Ridvan Yilmaz ineligible after being left out of the European squad by Michael Beale, it leaves the Light Blues short of options.

Dujon Sterling would be the obvious choice to fill in after performing well in the Old Firm derby against Celtic, but he was also missing from training and hasn’t travelled with the squad to Prague. That means either Ben Davies or youngster Adam Devine - who hasn’t featured for the first-team this season - are likely to get the nod.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “I’m not a coach who likes to continue making circles when there’s a problem. I look for solutions. So, it will be another player who will not play this normal position. Somebody else needs to step in and do the job for the team.”

Whether Clement decides to tinker with his formation and adopt a back three, with Davies on the left-hand side and John Souttar on the right remains to be seen. That would allow skipper James Tavernier to play in a more advanced role but could potentially leave Rangers slightly exposed defensively.

Another change could come in attack with fit-again Todd Cantwell replacing Scott Wright, who often drifts in and out of the starting eleven.

Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against Sparta Prague on Thursday:

2 . Jack Butland - GK One player who doesn’t have any worries about losing his place in the starting XI. The Englishman’s performance so far this season have been top notch.

3 . James Tavernier - RB A positive showing against Hibs and the skipper will hope to lean on his European experience to get a positive result in Prague.