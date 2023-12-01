The Gers welcome the Buddies to Ibrox on Sunday just a few days on from their European League exploits

Rangers manager Philippe Clement admits he wants to see his side return to their best form against St Mirren on Sunday following a disappointing night in the Europa League.

A 1-1 draw at home to Cypriots' Aris Limassol on Thursday night means Group C will go right down to the final set of fixtures, with the Light Blues need to take a positive result from Real Betis in Spain on December 14.

Before that, attention must turn back to Scottish Premiership affairs this weekend with the visit of third-placed Saints and Clement wants his side to keep applying pressure on Celtic at the summit, having played a game less than their rivals.

He admitted: "It was the first time that I felt real disappointment in the dressing room, they were not happy with their performance. That is a good thing that they were not happy, but now we need to stand up on Sunday and show our best level, with what we are going to need to win that game.

"It is about making the mind-switch really fast every time and not to lose confidence for whatever reason, and go full out and get the three points from the first second the game starts. St Mirren will make a wall and make transitions and set-pieces llike we have a lot of games in the Scottish league.

"So there will not be a big difference that way and they are going to fight. For them, games against Rangers are maybe the biggest game of the season, we we know that.

"We have work to do but we are nine games together and we haven't lost any. I can tell the fans that everyone is working hard to raise the level. With all the injuries it was impossible for all the players to play at their best level. We play every three days and we can't always have the same XI so we need to rotate players."

Scott Wright could return from illness and a muscle problem, but Clement sounded less confident about a comeback for midfielder Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack in his pre-match media conference. Here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs St Mirren - gallery (GlaW) Philippe Clement reacts to a decision in Rangers' 1-1 draw with Aris Limassol at Ibrox.

2 . Jack Butland - GK Continues to prove why he is deserving of the gloves. That's not going to change any time soon, so McCrorie will need to look elsewhere for regular action.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper has been at it in recent games and was poor against Aris. But it would be a pretty strong statement to drop your leader.