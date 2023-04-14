Rangers predicted starting line-up to face St Mirren in Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale will recognise the importance of heading into their Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic later this month on the back of confidence-boosting victories, with their Premiership title hopes fading fast.

Prior to last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the league leaders, Rangers had notched 10 consecutive league wins, while Beale’s side embarked on an 17-game unbeaten run.

The Buddies are battling to rubber-stamp their place in the top-six before the split and a point in Glasgow’s southside on Saturday would secure their place in the top half of the table and boost their chances of European football next season.

Beale has confirmed he is without FIVE players for Saturday’s clash, with Ryan Kent (bruised ankle), Connor Goldson (hip) and Ryan Jack (knee knock) heading the list. Striker Antonio Colak is also struggling with a niggly calf problem, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Scott Wright have also been ruled out.

That will force the Englishman to make a couple of changes, with Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram expected to return to the starting line-up. Todd Cantwell could move across to the left-hand side to allow Sakala to start on the right flank.

Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against the Buddies at Ibrox...

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Made a number of important saves, despite conceding three goals against Celtic last weekend. Will retain his place but for how long with Robby McCrorie to be given game time.

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper reached a landmark of 100 goals for the club against Celtic but had a tough day at the other end. Should dust himself down for this game.

3 . John Souttar - CB Made his Old Firm debut and was guilty of slack pass-back which led to Celtic’s match-winner but will keep his spot due to Goldson’s injury absence.

4 . Ben Davies - CB Like Souttar, he was at fault for Celtic’s second goal after failing to clear his lines. Must respond well to that setback and deliver a positive display.