Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren at Ibrox.

Rangers will put their unbeaten home league record on the line once again when they take on high-flying St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday, with Michael Beale’s side aiming to bounce back from their disappointing Old Firm defeat at the first time of asking.

The Light Blues suffered a 3-2 loss against the Hoops at Parkhead last weekend to ensure Ange Postecoglou’s Premiership leaders stretched 12 points clear at the summit. James Tavernier scored both of the visitors goals, taking his tally to 17 for the season in the process.

Despite giving a good account of themselves across the city, the result effectively ended the Gers title hopes. With a Scottish Cup semi-final in the pipeline, Beale will be determined to ensure his players head into that clash against Celtic in good form.

St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon was singled out for his performance against Rangers.

Visitors St Mirren are firmly on course to seal their first-ever top six finish after several near misses in recent seasons and with a superior goal difference over Livingston, the Paisley club know a point from their next two games would all but guarantee a place in the top half of the table for the final five games of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action...

What TV channel is Rangers vs St Mirren on? Live stream and kick off time

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Saturday, April 15th – kick-off 3.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Rangers 1/6 | Draw 11/2 | St Mirren 14/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The Scottish Premiership clash will NOT be broadcast live. Fans won’t be able to stream the match on Pay-Per-View due to the 3pm blackout.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again on at 7.15pm and 11.30pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Alan Mulvanny and David Dunne, with Alan Newlands confirmed as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Graeme Leslie.

What’s the latest team news?

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson, who missed last weekend’s derby defeat against Celtic, with a hip flexor problem, remains out. Ridvan Yilmaz, Scott Wright, Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent are also said to be “unavailable”.

A number of fringe players including were given some much-needed game time against Chelsea Reserves on Tuesday. Long-term injury absentees Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence remains sidelined until the summer.

Beale stated: “From last weekend, Connot won’t return. He’ll be more likely to be back for Aberdeen, or certainly the Scottish Cup semi-final at the end of the month.

“There was a game on Tuesday against Chelsea reserves in which Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi, Leon King and Rabbi Matondo were able to play and get some valuable minutes. So we’ll assess again, then pick the squad for the weekend.

“Robby (McCrorie) is getting closer and closer to full fitness after his return. He will have an opportunity at some point for sure in the remaining games.”

St Mirren are without crocked duo Jonah Ayunga and Richard Tait for the forseeable future, but on loan Southampton defender Thierry Small has impressed for the Buddies and recent signing Caolan Boyd-Munce could be handed a start.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Rangers boss Michael Beale knows his side face a stern test against the in-form Buddies, who are unbeaten in their last three matches and confirmed talks are ongoing with potential signing targets.

He stated: “St Mirren have done a good job, so many clubs are now fighting for European positions in the top half of the league. They are an exciting team and we’re looking forward to it.

“We have to finish strong, we want to end the season well. The players have to earn any opportunity on the pitch.

“There are targets we are speaking to, I won’t give you the details but I am confident and happy with where things are. There is a strong foundation now and we have some big decisions to make this summer. I am excited about it.”

Stephen Robinson:

The St Mirren manager put the final nail in the coffin of Robbie Neilson's Hearts tenure with a 2-0 win at Tynecastle and has the Buddies on course to secure European football with a first top half finish in the Scottish top flight since 1985.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is focused on securing his side’s top-six place when they make the short trip to Ibrox this weekend. The Buddies sit fifth in the table and are currently five points ahead of Livingston in seventh with two games remaining before the split.

He said: “I don’t think we can worry about anything else that’s goneon, we can only focus on us. The jobs not done yet, it’s happened to this club when we missed out on goal-difference so we can’t allow that to happen.

“This week we need to go to Ibrox and get a result, that’s what we are setting out to do. Whatever happens to other clubs - if their results are good, bad or indifferent, we are setting out to get a result that will secure our top six place. The attitude, intensity and discipline from the boys all week has been brilliant.

“It was a good result against Livingston, we’ve come to the fore when it mattered, but it’s not done yet and they want to go on and achieve even better things, so first and foremost we need to secure the point to make sure that happens.