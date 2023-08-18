Here’s how Rangers boss Michael Beale could set his team up to face the Championship side for their League Cup clash.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is likely to field a second-string side when they square off against Greenock Morton in the first round of the Viaplay Cup knockout stages at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blus boss will have one eye on his team’s vital Champions League play-off tie against PSV Eindhoven next week, which means a raft of changes to his starting XI is expected. A number of fringe players will be given a chance to impress and stake their claim to keep the jersey going forward, with the likes of Rabbi Matondo and Ianis Hagi eager to catch the eye.

Following their midweek 1-1 draw with Swiss outfit Servette in Geneva on Tuesday night, Beale will want his side to dispose of their Championship opponents with a minumum of fuss as they continue to work through a busy August fixture schedule.

The Scottish League Cup is a competition the Gers have fared particularly well in since its inception in 1947, lifting the trophy on 27 occasions. However, their last success came in season 2010/11 and supporters will hope they can go one better than last season’s runners-up finish behind rivals Celtic, going down 2-1 in the final at Hampden Park back in February.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Morton on Saturday:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Greenock Morton - gallery (GlaW) Rangers’ Jose Cifuentes, and Servette’s Enzo Crivelli battle for the ball during the Champions League qualifying second leg. An encounter that brought a 1-1 draw to send the Ibrox men through on aggregate. Photo: Laurent Gillieron

2 . Robby McCrorie - GK A good opportunity for the second-choice keeper to be given a run out this weekend against lesser opposition. A Manchester United target, McCrorie is a very capable understudy to Jack Butland. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . Dujon Sterling - RB Former Chelsea youth has been steadily integrated into the first-team squad after overcoming injury in pre-season. Has made two substitute appearances in recent games and should be given the nod, with captain Tavernier given a much-needed rest.