The Ibrox side are stepping into the unknown this weekend after a huge square overhaul this summer.

Michael Beale has openly admitting he is still expecting some “teething problem” as his new-look Rangers team head into the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Light Blues travel to Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park on the opening day of the season on Saturday evening and by that stage Beale’s side will already know the outcome of Celtic’s curtain raiser against Ross County.

It’s unlikely that Beale will know his strongest start XI at present, given he has chopped and changed with various formations and personnel during pre-season. A host of new signings are still gelling together and that was reflected in a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Olympiakos last week.

However, supporters will be demanding the Gers come out all guns blazing in Ayrshire and they could be given a first glimpse of incoming midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year deal in the next 24 hours.

Concerns over whether the Ecuador international will be pitched straight in on Killie’s artificial playing surface have been alleviated, given the player has been used to playing on that type of pitch in the MLS with Los Angeles.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions heading into the new season for Rangers with further movement in and out expected in the coming weeks before the end of the transfer window. Defence remains an issue for Beale to address, with left-sided centre halfs Jonathan Panzo and Austin Trusty still linked with a move to Govan.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Kilmarnock this weekend:

1 . Rangers predicted line-up to face Kilmarnock for Premiership curtain raiser Michael Beale has completely revamped his first-team squad this summer.

2 . Jack Butland - GK Brought in to replace the recently retired Allan McGregor at the beginning of the transfer window and the former England international will be the No.1 going forward.

3 . James Tavernier - RB His concentration levels throughout pre-season have been poor by his standards. Found himself exposed at times, so will need to improve heading into the new campaign.

4 . Connor Goldson - CB Missed the end of last season due to a foot issue and hasn’t featured at all during pre-season, but has been carrying out an individual training programme away from the bulk of the first-team squad. If fully fit, he is likely to be thrown straight into battle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

