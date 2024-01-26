Rangers will rock up at the SMiSA Stadium to face St Mirren on a run of three consecutive victories and boasting a strong record on their travels this season.

Philippe Clement's side have won five of their last six games on the road and currently have the strongest defensive record in the top-flight. They will look to exploit the Buddies who are without a clean sheet in their last 32 meetings against the Gers, stretching back to 2010.

Stephen Robinson's men sit fifth place in the table and have struggled to pick up points in the league of late following a bright start to the campaign. Thrashed 3-0 by leaders Celtic in the previous Premiership outing before the winter break, Saints returned to winning ways in the Scottish Cup four round last weekend as the knocked out League One outfit Queen of the South.

They have had a full week of training to prepare for this contest, while Rangers head into the game after a 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night. And Clement will be boosted by the return of central defender Connor Goldson from suspension for this game.

Here's our predicted Rangers starting XI to face St Mirren in Paisley:

1 . Jack Butland - GK Back in between the sticks against Hibs after being rested for the Scottish Cup win over Dumbarton. Made a number of crucial saves to register yet another clean sheet.

2 . James Tavernier - RB Has performed to a high level in recent months and continues to lead by example.

3 . Connor Goldson - RCB A permanent fixture in the heart of defence when fully fit and he's expected to come back into the team after serving a one-game suspension.