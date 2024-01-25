Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish heavyweights Rangers will hope to build further momentum in the title race as they make the trip to Paisley to face fifth place St Mirren.

The Gers have enjoyed a tremendous start to the calendar year with comfortable victories over both Kilmarnock and Hibs in the league, as well as a comprehensive victory against Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup.

Philippe Clement has enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Ibrox dugout - winning his first piece of silverware just months into his reign and now he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard by leading the club to a league title. Rangers are currently trailing Celtic by five points in the title race, but a victory against St Mirren will briefly reduce the gap to just two points, and will pile the pressure on their fierce city rivals.

The match between Rangers and St Mirren is likely to attract huge audiences of fans around the world. Here are all the key TV details you need to know to keep up with the action.

When is St Mirren vs Rangers?

Rangers will make the trip to St Mirren on Saturday 27 January.

The Ibrox club have beaten St Mirren in both of their previous two league meetings this season. The most recent of those came in Glasgow back in December as a second half Abdallah Sima double inspired the home side to a 2-0 victory. The other victory for Rangers came in October just days before Clement’s arrival. On that occasion the managerless side recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to a goal from Sima and a brace from James Tavernier.

How to watch St Mirren vs Rangers

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of the Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and St Mirren. Build up to the game at SMiSA Stadium begins at 12pm and the game itself kick off half an hour later at 12.30pm.