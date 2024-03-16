Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers will attempt to brush off their European exit by strengthening their grip at the top of the Scottish Premiership when the head north to face Dundee on Sunday.

Philippe Clement's side suffered elimination from the Europa League following a last-16 defeat to Benfica on Thursday night, going down 3-2 on aggregate to the Portuguese giants.

Focus now shifts back on the league title race and a trip to Tayside is on the horizon this weekend. The Gers have displayed their attacking qualities to great effect against Dundee this season, run out 3-1 winners on home soil, while producing one of their strongest performances of the campaign to date on their previous visit to Dens Park where they eased to a 5-0 victory.

Clement has provided an update on several injured players including Abdallah Sima's recovery, but Dujon Sterling remains a major doubt and Ross McCausland is lacking fitness. Todd Cantwell will look to build up his comeback after making a timely return as a late substitute against Benfica.