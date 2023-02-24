Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Celtic in Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park.

Rangers head into Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final against rivals Celtic without a full complement of players available to Michael Beale - and the Ibrox boss will have some late fitness calls to make ahead of kick-off.

The Englishman expressed concerns over a number of his first-team stars earlier this week including midfielders Ryan Jack and John Lundstram who are unlikely to win their battles against separate injury in time to feature at Hampden Park.

Meanwhile, a decision is still to be made on Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman who has been a hugely important figure in Beale’s starting line-up in recent weeks. The USA international missed last weekend’s Premiership clash against Livingston through injury but it appears the 20-year-old still has a good chance of playing some role, whether that be from the outset or from off the bench.

Beale admitted he is likely to name a similar XI to the team that started the 3-0 victory in West Lothian, with Fashion Sakala favoured to get the nod in attack after positive displays in recent Old Firm derby encounters.

The debate over who deserves to be the club’s No.1 goalkeeper also remains a hot topic, but on this occasion it’s likely that 41-year-old Allan McGregor will keep his place between the posts after he was inducted into the Gers Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Here, we predict how Rangers will line-up against Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side at the national stadium...

Undefined: gallery

1 . Allan McGregor - GK The veteran stopper remains arguably the club’s best stopper and despite his age will start in goals. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper will lead his team mates out at Hampden and form part of a settled a defensive line. Photo Sales

3 . Connor Goldson - CB A calming presence at the heart of the back-four, the Englishman relishes the big occasions. Photo Sales

4 . Ben Davies - CB The former Liverpool centre half has been a standout performer since overcoming his injury issues and has now solidified his place in the starting XI. Photo Sales