Rangers predicted starting line-up to face Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Michael Beale has a couple of key selection decisions to weigh up ahead of Saturday’s Premiership encounter against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Given the number of midfield options available to the Ibrox boss, it seems slightly strange that there could be a potential injury crisis in that position ahead of kick-off. Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin are all struggling to shake off knocks and fatigue, with the latter playing his first game since November.

There’s a strong chance the Belgian will be left on the bench for this match on the Lions artificial surface with one eye on next weekend’s Viaplay League Cup Final.

That leaves Beale with just a few options. Glen Kamara is a certainity to start but who plays alongside him remains unclear. Should the Englishman favour a slightly more defensive formation, Connor Goldson’s return at centre-half could see New York City loanee James Sands start in his natural position after filling in at the heart of the Gers defence last Sunday.

Here, we predict the Rangers line-up to start in West Lothian.

Undefined: gallery

1 . Allan McGregor - GK Michael Beale continues to rotate his keepers, but the veteran is likely to keep his place for this match. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Tavernier - RB The captain has lacked a bit of consistency of late and hasn’t been as influential on the pitch. Missed a spot-kick last week but will dust himself down and go again. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Connor Goldson - CB Earned a rest last weekend due to a slight niggle but likely to return for this game. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Ben Davies - CB Always keen to bring the ball out of defence and get the team moving higher up the pitch in recent weeks. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales