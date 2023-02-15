32-year-old Nick Walsh will take charge of his third Glasgow derby between Rangers and Celtic.

Nick Walsh was the man in the middle during one of the most bizarre matches involving VAR when Hearts hosted Celtic at Tynecastle. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Nick Walsh has been confirmed as the referee for the Viaplay Cup Final clash between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park later this month.

The Glasgow giants will go head-to-head at the national stadium on Sunday, February 26 with the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

Michael Beale, who remains undefeated as manager of the Ibrox side after 13 matches, will lead his team into battle against their biggest rivals, with opposite number Ange Postecoglou bidding to retain the trophy he won for the first time last season.

Callum McGregor was sent off by Nick Walsh in the first half of the Ranger v Celtic clash on Sunday. Picture: SNS

The Scottish FA have named the experienced official as the man in the middle, with the 32-year-old set to take charge of his third Old Firm derby. His previous assignment came back in September when Celtic ran out 4-0 winners at Parkhead, courtesy of Liel Abada’s brace and further goals from Felipe Jota and David Turnbull.

Prior to that, Walsh sent off Hoops captain Callum McGregor during Rangers’ 4-1 win at Ibrox behind closed doors during the Covid pandemic in May 2021.

He will be assisted by Frank Connor and David Roome running the lines, while Kevin Clancy takes on fourth official duties. John Beaton will be at the VAR controls with Graeme Stewart named as his assistant.