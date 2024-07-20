James Tavernier looks set to quit Rangers with a transfer to Turkey edging closer | SNS Group

The Ibrox skipper is edging towards the exit door with Trabzonspor expected to return with an improved second bid

Rangers first-team coach Alex Rae has confessed “there’s nothing to report” on the situation relating to James Tavernier’s future at the club after the skipper was not in attendance during Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Manchester United.

The 32-year-old defender was the subject of a failed transfer proposal from Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor earlier this week, although reports suggest an improved second bid is expected in the coming days. Speculation has been rife in recent months that the Ibrox captain will depart after nine seasons in Govan, with Steven Gerrard also believed to be keen on a reunion in Saudi Arabia.

The Light Blues have confirmed that Tavernier is still on the road to recovery after nursing a slight injury and Rae - stepping in for manager Philippe Clement to address the media - provided an update on the ongoing saga in the aftermath of the 2-0 loss to the Red Devils at Murrayfield Stadium.

Quizzed specifically on Tavernier, he replied: “Listen, there’s been speculation throughout the course of Tavernier’s time here. There’s been lots of rumours but we just deal with it as it happens. There’s nothing to report as such. Tav’s a really integral part of what we do here and hopefully that continues.

“I don’t even know what the bid is (from Trabzonspor), that’s well above my pay grade. But keeping him at this club is vital. He’s been an integral part (of the club) in recent years, so we’ll wait and see what happens. I’m not too switched on about ins and outs.”

Asked about the key areas in which Rangers need to strengthen before the end of the summer window, Rae responded: “I think there’s a couple of areas where we’d like to bring players in. But as the manager said, we have to get some players out first and foremost and (our business) will reflect on who goes out the door. We have to prioritise that on who actually leaves the club.”

Pressed on whether the forward line needs strengthening with additional quality, Rae said: “One of the main things today was seeing Danilo back playing again. He’s looked sharped and created a very good opportunity which was well saved by the goalkeeper, so the quicker we can get him up to speed will help. We’ve obviously got Cyriel and Danilo at the moment and we’re trying to get Hamza Igamane up to speed as well.

“I still think he (Danilo) has got a wee bit to go to to start (against Hearts) in the space of a fortnight, but he’s looked bright and sharp. The one thing he’s shown in training over the last few days is how good a finisher he is when you put him in the right positions. He’s been back in for several months now, it’s just about getting those minutes which will allow him to play and start games regularly.”