Russell Martin’s side are up against stiff competition when it comes to their pursuit of this transfer target.

Rangers are on the market for new attackers this summer and have been warned that one of their leading targets will not come without a fight.

New manager Russell Martin is interested in Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku. The winger is now into the final weeks of his contract with the EFL League One club but doesn’t seem to be in any rush to make a decision on his next move.

Poku and his agent are said to be considering their options amid a very impressive turnout of admirers for his signature. In fact, if Rangers are eager to sign the 23-year-old, they must see off the competition of 25 other clubs across Europe.

Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry has warned Rangers they are up against stiff competition when it comes to Poku. He has also admitted he and the club want to see the 23-year-old stay in England for the opportunity of receiving a better compensation package.

The Posh signed Poku from Colchester United for just £250,000 four years ago. The compensation tribunal for under-24 players is of a higher value in England compared to cross border moves.

Fry has spoken candidly about Poku’s current contract situation and has revealed the player is still mulling over his many options for his new chapter.

“Kwame’s out of contract and to my knowledge he’s speaking to 26 clubs, home and abroad, and he’ll go wherever he wants to go,” Fry told Mail Sport (via Daily Record). “I spoke to him on Friday morning but he’s not decided where he wants to go at the minute. He’s such an exciting player. Wherever he goes, he’ll be a fans’ favourite.”

Kwame Poku valuation claim made

Whoever is successful in signing Poku this summer will be getting a highly-rated talent for a very cost effective amount of cash. Fry has revealed how much he was quoting clubs overseas during previous pursuits of the winger.

“He spent a couple of years at Colchester and we took a punt on him. We have had a lot of offers for him that we’ve turned down because we wanted to get promotion. Now he has the choice,” Fry continued.

“I’ve had loads of clubs from Portugal, Belgium, Germany on about him as well as loads of clubs in England. I was asking clubs for £5 million and £5 million in add-ons when they were interested previously. He has that potential, he’s that good a player.”

If Poku leaves England for a move to Rangers or elsewhere in Europe, the compensation amount will be decided by standard FIFA regulations.

“Yeah, we’d get some from FIFA. We’d get some, but it wouldn’t be ideal for us,” Fry admitted. “It would be FIFA working out what we paid for him and what offers we’ve had for him and all that.

“I’ve never been in that situation, so I don’t know whether it’ll be a pound or a million. You know what I mean? I ain’t got a clue. We would definitely prefer him to stay in England, that’s for sure.”