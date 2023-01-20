The Ibrox club are starting to ramp up their pursuit of several January transfer targets

Todd Cantwell has been pictured arriving at Glasgow Airport this morning as the midfielder closes in on a move to Rangers.

The Ibrox club agreed a transfer fee and terms with EFL Championship side Norwich City for the 24-year-old yesterday after he had fallen down the pecking order at Carrow Road.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Cantwell was given permission to speak to interested parties by new Canaries manager David Wagner and reportedly said his final goodbyes to his team-mates at the club’s training ground earlier this week.

The former England Under-21 international has been top of Michael Beale’s January wishlist and the Light Blues boss appears to have landed his main target after Cantwell touched down in the city ahead of undergoing his medical this afternoon.

He will be required to carry out a number of rigorous physical checks before agreeing a permanent contract. Cantwell will hope the move can re-ignite his faltering career after initially making his first-team breakthrough as a teenager with Norwich.

Beale is in the market for several attacking players and Cantwell is viewed as an ideal addition to his squad. It is believed the former QPR chief managed to convince the player that his long-term future is in Glasgow after holding talks in person.

Business is not expected to end there, with frozen out Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin another player to have entered negotiations with the club.

The Belgian youth international has been repeatedly linked with Rangers since last summer and reports in his homeland now claim the 21-year-old is in ‘advanced talks’ after Liege dropped their compensation demands.

Nicolas Raskin of Standard Liege has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The Gers face European stiff competition from Ligue 1 sides Toulouse and Marseille but GlasgowWorld understand there is no deal in place at present.

Out-of-contract Raskin has been banished to the club’s reserves team in recent weeks amid a fierce contract stand-off and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri tweeted: “Things are moving for Nicolas Raskin. Concrete interest and advanced discussions with Rangers. More info and details in the next few days...”

