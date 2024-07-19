James Tavernier is edging closer towards an Ibrox exit after nine years as a Rangers player | SNS Group

The Gers skipper has also emerged as a target for a shock return down south

Rangers have booted out an initial transfer approach from Trabzonspor for captain James Tavernier - with clubs down south preparing to hijack his proposed summer move to Turkey.

The Ibrox side had received a shock offer from the Turkish Super Lig outfit for the 32-year-old full-back on Thursday,with the player due to enter his testimonial year in Govan. However, it‘s widely expected the Englishman will move on to pastures new as manager Philippe Clement continues to overhaul his squad.

And the transfer battle for Tavernier is starting to heat up after the goal scoring defender had reportedly accepted the offer of a two-year deal, with the Turkish clubs keen to reunite him with former Gers teammates Borna Barisic and John Lundstram who recently moved to Trabzonspor as free agents.

The Gers Hall of Fame inductee was heavily linked with a life-changing switch to Saudi Arabia earlier in the window. Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is open to offering his former skipper a lucrative contract offer, but Trabzonspor had moved to the front of the queue after tabling an official bid - which GlasgowWorld understands has been rejected.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued an update on the situation, reporting that Ibrox officials have kicked out an opening bid but claims the Turks are expected to return with an improved offer. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Understand Rangers FC rejected initial proposal from Trabzonspor for James Tavernier. Turkish club now look to negotiate improved terms."

Clubs in England have also been keeping a close eye on Tavernier’s situation. Born and raised in Yorkshire, he came through the youth ranks at Leeds United before moving to Newcastle United at the age of 17. He was unable to nail down a regular starting spot at St James’ Park and was loaned out on several occasions to Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury and Rotherham United.

He made a name for himself after joining Wigan Athletic, but has yet to feature for Rangers in pre-season after sitting out of friendlies against Standard Liege and Ajax during the club’s training camp in the Netherlands. It has been claimed the Gers are willing to conduct business if their value for the player is met.