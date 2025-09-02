The Ibrox club turned down last-gasp interest from Italy to take midfielder Connor Barron on loan

Rangers turned down an approach from Celtic’s Europa League rivals Bologna for Connor Barron late on transfer deadline day, it has been reported.

The Serie A outfit have retained an interest in the former Aberdeen midfielder for several months and they enquired about the Scotland international’s potential availability late in the window.

According to the Daily Record, Bologna - who have Lewis Ferguson currently on their books - were exploring an initial loan move for Barron but it was immediately turfed out by Ibrox officials.

The 23-year-old has found himself drifting in and out of the team under head coach Russell Martin so far this season, but he impressed in Sunday’s goalless Old Firm draw against Celtic.

That intimated Barron was still part of the Englishman’s plans moving forward, and subsequently scuppered the Italian’s pursuit of a player they have admired since he left Pittodrie in June 2024.

It’s claimed Bologna asked for him to wait on a contract offer at the time of his departure from the Dons, but he wasn’t prepared to walk away from the deal that Rangers had put on the table.

Barron has made 51 appearances for the Light Blues to date. He is competing with Nicolas Raskin, Joe Rothwell, Mohamed Diomande and Lyall Cameron for a starting berth, with boss Martin keen too have as many options as possible to call on in the middle of the park.

Ex-Rangers star misses out on move to Premiership rivals

Meanwhile, former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack saw his proposed move to fellow Premiership side Dundee called off after his parent club in Turkey refused to release him from his contract.

Dens Park boss Steven Pressley had been eager to bring the experienced 33-year-old back to Scotland and talks had taken place with his agent, but the deal fell through after Eseneler Erokspor were unwilling to tear up his deal.

Jack was believed to have informed the Turkish second tier club of his wish to head back to the UK and a switch hinged on him managing to negotiate his exit before Monday’s 11pm deadline.