The defender will compete with Borna Barisic for the left-back spot at Ibrox and becomes the club’s seventh summer arrival.

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Turkish international Ridvan Yilmaz on a five-year-deal from Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old defender, who becomes the club’s seventh signing of the summer, will compete with Borna Barisic for the left-back spot every week.

Capped six times by Turkey, Yilmaz left Besiktas’ pre-season training camp in Spain over the weekend after the Istanbul-based club announced they were in negotiations with Rangers for him.

In an emotional interview with Turkish media, Yilmaz admitted joining a club of the stature of Rangers was a “dream come true”.

Subject to international clearance and gaining a work permit, he will be in the squad for Saturday’s Premiership opener against Livingston.

Yilmaz, who has tasted domestic success with Besiktas and gained UEFA Champions League experience, is the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the transfer window.

A club statement read: “Yilmaz came through the youth system at Besiktas and has become a full part of the Turkish national team in the last year, having featured at each of their younger international age group squads.

“After impressing in international friendly matches, he was named in the squad for last summer’s UEFA European Championships, and has since won 6 full international caps.

“A modern, attacking full-back, Rangers supporters can look forward to seeing Yilmaz further strengthen Gio van Bronckhorst’s first team squad.”

Speaking after agreeing to join Rangers, Yilmaz said: “I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Rangers and am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates.

“This is a club who have shown they can compete against some of the best teams in Europe, and I am really excited by the challenges we have ahead of us.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst commented: “I am really pleased to have added Ridvan to our squad and I believe he will bring a lot of quality to the club.

“I have been really impressed with his development in a really demanding, winning environment at Besiktas over the last few seasons.

“I am looking forward to welcoming him to training in the coming days and to seeing him in action for the first time.

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “Gio and I were clear in our desire to invest in a high-potential and high-quality left back.

“This is another exciting young player to join our squad, and we are delighted to bring Ridvan to Rangers.”

"I have heard so much too about the Rangers supporters and I cannot wait to play in front of them for the first time."

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: "We have now secured that in the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz.