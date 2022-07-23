Bundesliga club ready to ‘hijack’ Rangers deal for Besiktas defender

Rangers are on the hunt for a new defender following Calvin Bassey’s €23m switch to Ajax.

Rangers could face an obstacle in their transfer pursuit of Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

It has been reported that the Scottish club have agreed a deal to bring the defender to the Ibrox Stadium, however could now face competition in the final stages.

According to Kicker, Eintracht Frankfurt are considering swooping for Yilmaz before Rangers are able to snap him up.

The Bundesliga side could face losing Filip Kostic to West Ham this summer and Yilmaz is now on their radar to replace the Serbian.

Rangers will be hoping it’s too little too late for Frankfurt, with Yilmaz already spotted looking emotional as he departed Besiktas for the final time.

Calvin Bassey’s move to Ajax sparked Rangers to express interest in the 21-year-old and it is looking like an exciting signing if they can get him to put pen to paper.

The full-back made 27 appearances last season - scoring three goals and assisting another four in a disappointing campaign for Besiktas.

Yilmaz also made his international debut for Turkey in May 2021 and was given the nod for their Euro 2020 campaign.

While Rangers will have the added pressure of Frankfurt chasing their defensive target, they will be confident of sealing the deal for Yilmaz in what is reported to be a £4 million transfer.