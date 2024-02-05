Rangers rivals new boss reveals why lure of Ibrox 'too good' to turn down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers face Aberdeen tomorrow knowing that a comfortable win will place them top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time under the stewardship of Belgian head coach Philippe Clement.

However, the Dons new interim manager Neil Warnock has a long history of being a party pooper and the 75-year-old boss has already admitted the opportunity to lead out his new side at Ibrox tomorrow night was an opportunity he could not resist taking when it came to accepting the reigns at Aberdeen.

"I've made no secret of the fact I've always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to (Dave Cormack, Aberdeen chairman) and Alan (Burrows, CEO) and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity," he explained on taking his 16th managerial job.

"By all accounts there is a good group of lads here and it's my job now to get the best out of them. I'm hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces" he added.

Aberdeen will head in Glasgow in buoyant mood having picked up a confidence boosting point against Celtic on Saturday and will hope to get revenge for their Viaplay Cup defeat to Rangers at Hampden earlier in the campaign. As for Warnock, who has been out of work since leaving English Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in September, he revealed the mouth-watering prospect of taking on Rangers at Ibrox was part of the reason he decided to make the move North.