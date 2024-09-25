Rangers rival pokes fun at Ibrox financial woes as boss endorses jabs at miserable Light Blues history
A rival of Rangers this season has poked fun at the financial misery endured by those at Ibrox - and the boss sees no issue.
After previous battles on the continent in 2011 and 2021, Malmo take on Rangers again in the revamped league phase of the Europa League. It takes place on Thursday, but rivalry has been stoked ahead of it.
Malmo’s media team have released a video showing footage of a couple of Champions League wins they recorded over Rangers back in 2011 and 2021. One clip had a caption that took a jab at the financial woes that forced the club down to the third division before it ended with words “We’ve missed you!”
Boss Henrik Rydstrom was in a bullish mood at his pre-match press conference, throwing his support behind the video and saying Malmo will likely win again. He said: “I'm really sure that our video was a bit fun, and I think the response is also with that spirit.
“That's my experience with the Scottish supporters. A lot of passion, a lot of joy you can say. But also a fun part. I don't see any problem with it. I think it's really nice. We have new players, a new coach, for Rangers and it's basically the same for us.
“But there is a belief here in Malmo that we are good and that we can beat the Rangers. And also for the supporters. Could it also be important to remind the opponents of this game? Yeah, why not? I haven't seen the video. If I know our media department, it's done with a lot of love.
“I think we need that in football. I believe it's a good one. It's never a bad thing to remind the opponent that this happened before and it will probably happen again. We have seen them playing a little bit in Europe, but also in their own league. We know they are strong in their own league. I'm not sitting here and saying that we are better and they are worse. We have respect for the opponent, but we also have big belief in ourselves.”
