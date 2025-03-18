Who Rangers will face in their remaining Europa League fixtures if they can beat Athletic Club.

Rangers have booked their place in the final eight of the Europa League after their latest nail-biting clash with Fenerbahce went right down to the wire. Ending in penalty shootout heroics from Jack Butland, the Light Blues punched their ticket into the quarter-finals.

Barry Ferguson’s side entered the second leg of the clash with a strong 3-1 aggregate lead from Istanbul, but the Turkish giants overturned the deficit, forcing extra time and spot-kicks at Ibrox.

But thanks to real grit and determination, Rangers are into the next round and fans are already hoping to see their side go all the way to the final, similar to the 2021/22 season. The Gers were one of the last two standing as they faced Eintracht Frankfurt, having beaten the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig along the way.

However, after a 1-1 draw, Rangers agonisingly lost out on the title on penalties, with Aaron Ramsey the only man to miss his attempt.

The Glasgow powerhouses have just two rounds to get through before they can reach the final once again. Let’s take a look at how they could get there.

How Rangers could reach the Europa League final

Rangers are up against Athletic Club for their next challenge in the Europa League. The first leg of the quarter-finals will be held at Ibrox, before the second at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao.

If Ferguson and his team can edge out the Basque club, either Manchester United or Olympique Lyonnais await in the semi-finals. Beating their potential final four opponents will lead to a showdown against either Tottenham Hotspur, FK Bodø/Glimt, Lazio or Frankfurt again.

What are the Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final dates?

Rangers will have to wait until next month to play their first quarter-final clash. The Ibrox clash will be held on April 10th, followed by their away visit on April 17th.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on May 1st and May 8th, while the grand final in Spain is locked in for May 21st.

Where will the Europa League knockouts be held?

Rangers will get a taste of the final venue when they travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club on their turf next month. The final is also being held at the side’s Estadio de San Mamés, which has a capacity of 50,000.

If Rangers make it through to the semis, they can expect to play their away fixture at either the Lyon’s Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, or the iconic home to Manchester United, Old Trafford across the border.

How can I watch the Europa League games on TV?

Europa League fixtures are being shown live on TNT Sports for UK viewers. Existing Sky TV customers can add the TNT Sports package to their subscription for £25 per month. You can also stream the action live via discovery+, which offers a £30.99 per month deal for access to multiple channels, including men’s and women’s football in Europe.