Russell Martin is currently in his second month in charge of Rangers and has decided after assessing his first team squad in training that six players are no longer a part of his plans moving forward.

That’s according to a report from the Rangers Review which states that the former Southampton boss is planning a major clearout to facilitate wholesale changes at the club and fund incoming signings.The Gers started reshaping their team towards the end of last season, with Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi’s contracts expiring in G51 but it’s likely that fans will see still plenty more outgoings in the coming weeks ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to the Rangers Review, the likes of Clinton Nsiala, Rabbi Matondo, Jose Cifuentes, Robbie Fraser, Ben Davies and Leon King have all been told to find new clubs, with Russell Martin deeming them surplus to requirements.

Clinton Nsiala has been on the books since last summer after joining from AC Milan on a free transfer but has failed to establish himself as a regular, making 11 league appearances.Meanwhile, Matondo, Cifuentes, Fraser, Davies and King weren’t even a part of the first team picture last term under Philippe Clement after spending last season on loan.

Matondo scored once in 10 league appearances in the German second-tier with Hannover 96. Cifuentes played 29 times in the Greek Super League for Aris and slotted in fairly well at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium as his team finished fifth.

Fraser, who came through the academy played 16 league matches for Livingston, winning promotion from the Scottish Championship via the play-offs, and Davies also tasted promotion with Birmingham City, forming part of the Blues squad which smashed the Football League record points haul by achieving 111 points in League One.King played twice in the league for Rangers before spending the second half of the season on loan at Queen’s Park in Glasgow, making nine appearances for the eighth placed side.

How Rangers have fared in the transfer window so far

Rangers have done a large portion of their transfer business in the Football League, signing Peterborough defender Emmanuel Fernandez, attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town, adding Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama and Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell.

A move for Oscar Cortes has also been completed although that was already in place from the previous regime after a clause was activated in his loan deal.Max Aarons, a Bournemouth right-back and young Wolves defender Nasser Djiga have also been added to the group on loan.