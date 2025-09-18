The pressure is mounting on Russell Martin amid a nightmare start to life as Rangers manager.

Russell Martin is under serious pressure at Rangers and his string of disappointing results have turned the fans firmly against him.

The Ibrox faithful made their feelings known for him during their latest Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts. The Gers lost 2-0 and the stadium filled with chants calling for Martin to be sacked.

Rangers are yet to find their first league win of the season as they sit down in tenth in the table. Martin continues to face hostility from the fans, who are firmly against him as manager of the team.

A lot of backlash has come from the Englishman’s decision to keep Nicolas Raskin out of the team. The midfielder has been completely dropped from the squad for the last two games and supporters have not taken kindly to it.

Russell Martin must mend relationship with Nicolas Raskin

Former Rangers star Charlie Adam has weighed in on the situation with Raskin and Martin and has called for the pair to rectify the situation before things turn even uglier at Ibrox.

“This is Rangers and this is a big club that needs to be fighting at the top end of the table and competing in Europe,” Adam told PLZ Soccer (via Record Sport).

“If he does not do that in the next few weeks, then ultimately the decision the board have got to make would be to change manager, but again, this board is new and ultimately it is a different club to be involved in at Leeds United than Rangers.

“The expectation and the pressure are there from day one, but the next few weeks are going to be big for Russell and for his coaching team to try and pick up a performance and a result.

“They have to get the best player back in the team. That is the starting point for me. I am only seeing what is being reported, that there has obviously been a fallout with Raskin and different things, so they have to get that sorted.”

‘Serious questions’ could be raised over Raskin future

Naturally, Raskin’s lack of action is now a major talking point among Rangers fans and professionals alike. After contributing 11 assists last season from midfield, the Belgian’s impact on the team is clear.

The longer this uncertainty bubbles behind the scenes, the greater the risk of no return for Martin and a potential exit for Raskin.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes the situation has become a ‘one to watch’ when it comes to Raskin’s future.

“Martin admitted that Raskin had been unsettled by the approaches made for his services,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s been left out of a couple of games, was dropped for the Champions League qualifier against Viktoria Plzen and wasn’t even in the squad for the Old Firm game. After being left out against Hearts, there are going to be serious questions about him. It’s sort of a one to watch, I think, with Raskin.

“For Martin, he is looking for a fully focused Raskin to be on the ball and ready to go into his start line-up because there’s no doubt Rangers are a better team with Raskin in the start line-up.”