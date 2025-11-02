Rangers made the decision to cut ties with their former head coach last month

Rangers’ move to appoint Russell Martin as their head coach in the summer didn’t work out. The Glasgow giants made the decision to sack the 39-year-old last month after their poor start to the season. Danny Rohl was picked as his replacement at Ibrox.

Martin, who made 29 caps for the Scotland national team during his playing days, has managed the likes of MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton since hanging up his boots in 2019. As a player, he was a defender for teams such as Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Norwich City, as well as with the Gers. He is now weighing up his next move in the game.

Russell Martin wanted after Rangers exit

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Martin is on the radar of Norwich and Southampton after his exit from Rangers. His former clubs are interested in him as their consider the positions of Liam Manning and Will Still respectively. They are both out of form in the Championship down in England and have underperformed.

Reporter Nixon has written on Patreon: “Martin is out of work since a disastrous spell at Rangers but he is keen to return to the dug out to prove himself. Southampton could short list the boss who took them to promotion if Will Still cannot improve results.

“Martin had a hard time in the Premier League with Saints but was a hero when he took them there in the first place. Norwich City would also take a look at Martin should Liam Manning continue to toil. They also want to play in the style that Martin is known for.Martin comes with experienced and does not have a price tag on his head - two qualities that should tick enough boxes to get back into a job soon.”

Martin, who is from Brighton, won just five of his 17 matches at the helm at Ibrox. He was handed a three-year deal running until June 2028. However, he lasted exactly only four months in the dugout before Rohl came in to steady the ship after his controversial tenure.

What now for Russell Martin after Rangers departure?

Martin guided Southampton to promotion to the Premier League back in 2024. They beat Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley to book their seat at the top flight table. The Saints struggled to adapt to life in the division above though and he was later dismissed.

The Hampshire outfit could see him as an option to come in for Still now though. They turned to the ex-Stade de Reims and RC Lens man after their relegation. He has struggled to make an impact though and his future is up in the air.

Martin also has his previous links to Norwich. They have lost their last six matches on the spin and are in the drop zone along with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United. The Canaries lured Manning away from second tier rivals Bristol City in June but his stint has been a disaster so far.