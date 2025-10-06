Russell Martin has been sacked by Rangers after recording the lowest win percentage the club has seen.

Russell Martin’s nightmare tenure as Rangers manager has come to an end.

The club confirmed the 39-year-old had been dismissed from his role on Sunday. The 1-1 draw with Falkirk marked the breaking point for his stint at Ibrox, making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Rangers history.

While Martin’s tenure lasted just 123 days, it brought a whirlwind of emotions, especially from fans. Fans took protest action against him and CEO Patrick Stewart amid the dismal run of results and Ibrox became a hostile atmosphere for the ex-manager as supporters made their frustrations known.

As he leaves the club, Martin takes two new club records with him, neither one to be proud of. As well as setting a new shortest time in charge, the Brighton-born coach has also recorded the lowest win rate in 126 years.

Russell Martin Rangers win percentage compared to others

Martin is the fourth Rangers manager to be sacked in under three years. Before him, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement were all given the boot. However, all three had much better runs than Martin, with Van Bronckhorst and Clement winning a trophy each during their time at Ibrox.

Here’s how Martin’s new all-time low winning percentage stacks up against those before him. We’ve listed the top ten lowest win rates of permanent Rangers managers in the club’s history, according to figures on Wikipedia.

Russell Martin - 29.41% win rate (2025)

Jock Wallace - 43.65% win rate (1983-1986)

Paul Le Guen - 51.61% win rate (2006-2007)

John Greig - 52.08% win rate (1978-1983)

Pedro Caixinha - 53.85% win rate (2017)

William Waddell - 56.49% win rate (1969-1972)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 59.26% win rate (2021-2022)

Walter Smith - 62.86% win rate (2007-2011)

Steven Gerrard - 63.77% win rate (2018-2021)

Philippe Clement - 63.95% win rate (2023-2025)

Who will Rangers sign as their next manager?

It’s back to the drawing board for Rangers, who will undoubtedly feel the pressure when it comes to deciding the next manager.

With a hefty mountain to climb to reverse this torrid start to the season, whoever comes in next will have their work cut out.

Rafa Benitez has once again been linked with a move to Glasgow, having been on the radar prior to Martin’s appointment. Sean Dyche, Graham Potter and summer-linked Davide Ancelotti are among the favourites backed to become the next figure in the Rangers dugout.

Hearts manager Derek McInnes, has also been mentioned, but the former Rangers midfielder is enjoying a stunning start to their season. The Jambos remain top of the Scottish Premiership table, yet to lose a match so far.

Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to Ibrox as well. Rangers haven’t won the Scottish Premiership since the Liverpool legend spearheaded them to the title in 2021. Gerrard has been without a role since he left Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq by mutual consent in January.