Ibrox shot-stopper admits he never considered seeking an escape route this summer after losing the number one jersey last season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Butland is determined to prove his worth under new boss Russell Martin after confessing his time at Rangers hasn’t been “smooth sailing” so far.

The first-choice Ibrox goalkeeper insists he never once considered leaving the club in the summer after losing the No.1 jersey to understudy Liam Kelly towards the end of last season under interim manager Barry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Stoke City shot-stopper came in for some stinging criticism after a number of unconvincing performances, leading to widespread speculation over his future at the club.

There were strong rumours that the 32-year-old would be sold in this transfer window despite having two years left on his contract, but the ex-England international insists he wouldn’t have walked away from Rangers amid the takeover and sweeping changes behind the scenes.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “Has it been smooth sailing, my time at the club? Not for me personally, and for all of us, it’s not been quite as successful as we’d like it to have been.

“I didn’t walk away from the season thinking that was the end of it - although people like to make those stories up. I was very determined that I would determine how my career goes here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, things can be taken out of your hands at times, but I was very adamant in the summer that no matter what happens, regardless of managerial changes or ownership changes, that I was going to come in and be the best version of myself and at least give myself the opportunity to have control of what happens next.

“I hope I've managed to do that. I certainly feel fit, sharp, and positive looking forward to the season ahead with a club where I want to be. I never once looked away from it and thought I need to change or get out. I need to keep my head up, stick my chest out and get on with it”

Butland has been reinstated between the sticks by Martin, starting the pre-season friendly clash with Club Brugge and the Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos.

Eager to make amends, he looked back to his best last week by producing a string of top saves in the first leg against the Greeks, ensuring his team-mates take a 2-0 lead over to Athens on Wednesday.