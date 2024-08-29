Connor Barron has impressed for Rangers this season. | Getty Images

Scot Gemmill has heaped praise on new Rangers recruit Connor Barron

Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill believes it is only a matter of time before Rangers midfielder Connor Barron makes the jump up into Steve Clarke’s senior international team.

The 22-year-old has started all three of Rangers' opening Premiership games and has made a huge impression on the Ibrox faithful since joining from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer.

Many Gers fans felt the youngster was ready to make the jump into the Scotland team after a string of impressive performances, particularly following the retirement of Celtic star Callum McGregor. But for the time being, Barron remains in the U21 setup for upcoming games against Spain and Malta.

Gemmill rates Barron highly and has handed him the captain’s armband on several occasions in the past at U21 level. He is more than familiar with his talents but expressed surprise at the youngster’s decision to remain in the Scottish Premiership after offers from overseas in the summer.

Gemmill told the Scottish Sun: “Connor actually told me he was heading for Europe, so I’m interested to see what changed!

“He’s rightly getting a lot of compliments right now on his performances. He’s showing that he can influence games.

“We’ve seen him do that for the 21s. We’ve seen him do it for his previous club Aberdeen, too. I don’t think we’re too surprised by it because we know how good he is and what potential he’s got.

“We talk about players who have quite obviously got that mentality and that dedication. Connor is a very good example of that, but he has to keep going. I’m sure his new manager and staff will be demanding that from him, too.”

Barron, capped 10 times at U21 level, is hoping to start in his first Old-Firm derby on Sunday, when Rangers make the trip to face champions Celtic.

Gemmill added: “I didn’t experience that myself, in terms of playing in that environment in Glasgow.

“But the true test is time. Connor has done everything right until now. He’s doing his talking on the pitch, but he must continue to develop.

“He must go on to show this won’t affect him and that he can really get to the level he wants to be at, which is playing for the men’s A team.”