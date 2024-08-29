(L-R back ) Kemar Roof and Todd Cantwell of Rangers arrive at Ibrox before the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Dundee FC at Ibrox Stadium on May 14, 2024 (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The player was once a popular figure with the Glasgow club’s fans but is now set for a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The summer transfer window has entered the final 48 hours with clubs across the UK now up against the clock to get any final deals over the line.

Rangers have already been busy over the past few months and have already completed eight signings. Connor Barron, Václav Černy, Oscar Cortes, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala and Robin Pröpper have arrived at Ibrox and Phillipe Clement doesn’t appear to be finished trying to bring in reinforcements.

However, it’s not just about players coming in but also players leaving. The Gers look set to make a significant transfer loss on a player that would have been classed as a financial asset only a few months ago.

The rise and fall of Todd Cantwell at Ibrox has been a rapid one with the Englishman bursting on to the scene in Glasgow in January 2023. Last season he was easily one of Rangers mos dangerous attacking players and netted eight goals in all competitions.

However, the 26-year old has made it clear he wants to leave Ibrox and a move back to the EFL Championship with Blackburn Rovers has been given the ‘green light’ according to the Daily Record. The same report states that Rangers will bank ‘six figures’ for Cantwell and although the fee has not been confirmed it is likely to be one that doesn’t sit well with supporters.

The fee which Rangers paid for Cantwell in January 2023 was widely reported to be around £1.5 million which means ‘six figures’ will represent a fairly significant loss on their investment even if it it at the higher end of that scale. Not only that but whatever fee they do receive may be eaten into by Cantwell’s former club.

Football.Scotland have reported that Norwich City have a sell-on clause from the initial deal that saw Cantwell move to Ibrox. They claim that the fee from Blackburn is above £600,00 but is ‘unlikely to clear’ £1 million.