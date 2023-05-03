Rangers will watch the Panathinaikos defender Giannis Kotsiras in action against PAOK Salonika tonight as they look to reinforce their back line for next season.

The 30-year-old Greek international right-back is due to play in the crucial match at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, with Panathinaikos chasing their first Super League title since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As revealed on this site last week, Rangers are monitoring Kotsiras and see him as a potential summer signing capable of competing for the right-back slot. The Ibrox coach Harry Watling is due to fly to Athens today to take in tonight’s game and will submit a detailed report on Kotsiras when he returns to Glasgow.

Kotsiras is contracted to Panathinaikos until summer 2024 but Rangers will spend money where necessary to strengthen their squad this summer. A number of new recruits are earmarked to arrive, whilst some established faces will depart. Winger Ryan Kent and striker Alfredo Morelos are likely to be among them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kotsiras holds two senior caps for his country and has established a reputation in Greece as an attacking full-back who also has the ability to play in midfield. Watling’s scouting mission is designed to ascertain whether the player could fit into manager Michael Beale’s Rangers side next season.