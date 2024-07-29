Shakhtar Donetsk defender Giorgi Gocholeishvili and FC Porto forward Goncalo Borges vie for the ball during a Champions League group match | AFP via Getty Images

The Ibrox side look set to miss out on another reported transfer target after seeing a £5m offer knocked back

Rangers have suffered another major blow in their pursuit of new signings after missing out on FC Porto star Goncalo Borges to another European club, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are believed to have submitted an offer of around £5million for the right-sided winger over the weekend. They became locked in a bidding war with French side Strasbourg, who similarly tabled a lowball £4m concrete offer. Both bids were rejected by the Portuguese giants for the exciting 24-year-old who has a massive £42m release clause.

Now, it’s claimed that Philippe Clement’s side have had the door slammed shut in their efforts to land the former Portugal Under-21 cap, with the player understood to be in the “final stages” of rubber-stamping a transfer to the Ligue 1 outfit after Strasbourg returned to the negotiating table. According to L’Equipe, an agreement “is close to being reached between the two clubs” for a fee in the region of £6.7m with additional bonuses in place.

It’s even claimed that Borges - who has other European clubs interested in his services - will touch down in France “in the coming days” to apply the finishing touches on a move, leaving Rangers completely frozen out of the picture.

It was expected that Porto would hand the youngster more first-team opportunities this term after impressing for the club in pre-season amid strong interest in first-choice wide man Fabio Conceicao. It was stated that only an “irresistible” offer would tempt both Porto and Borges into agreeing to his departure this summer, but that now looks to be on the cards.

Rangers had hoped the lure of European football would entice Borges to Glasgow. However, Strasbourg’s partnership with English giants Chelsea opens up a potential pathway to the Premier League for him, despite being under contract at Porto under 2027.

