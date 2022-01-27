Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to send the 19-year-old out on loan and the Scottish champions are one of several clubs interested

Rangers are set to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on a six month loan deal, according to reports.

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in the market for an attacking midfielder after Ianis Hagi suffered a season-ending knee injury against Stirling Albion last week.

The imminent departure of Juninho Bacuna to Birmingham City will also free up space for the Dutchman to strengthen his midfield options.

Van Bronckhorst has wasted little time in his search for a replacement and has identified highly-rated Diallo as a signing target, with the Light Blues believed to have beaten several English Championship sides to his signature.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Red Devils in the summer of 2020 for £20million, rising to £35m with add-ons, from Serie A side Atalanta United.

Diallo has made nine first-team appearances, but has struggled for game time this season, despite scoring six goals in five games for United’s Under-23 side.

The Ivory Coast international has been given the green light to move to Rangers temporarily by Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Van Bronckhorst is thought to have previously tried to sign the youngster during his time in charge of Dutch giants Feyenoord and it seems he is on the verge of bringing Diallo to Ibrox.