The out-of-favour midfielder could be close to leaving the Light Blues after joining the club in the summer

Forgotten Rangers man Juninho Bacuna is set to leave Ibrox less than six months after joining the club with English Championship side Birmingham City keen to secure his signature.

The Blues are close to agreeing a deal to bring the Dutch-born midfielder back to England, despite reportedly being unable to cover the wages Bacuna is on at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old joined the Light Blues from Huddersfield Town in a £2million deal in August but has struggled to make a first-team breakthrough under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers' Juninho Bacuna is on his way out of the club.

Bacuna has made just 12 appearances, the majority of which have came from the bench, and scored his only goal for the club in a 4-2 win over Ross County in November.

Rangers are now expected to cut their losses with the Curacao international by allowing him to return south of the border in search of more game time.

Van Bronckhorst inherited Bacuna from his predecessor Steven Gerrard and is happy to let his countryman leave before the end of the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, playmaker Ianis Hagi has vowed to come back stronger after undergoing knee surgery which will keep him on the sidelines until the end of the season.

The Romanian international suffered the injury during the early stages of Rangers Scottish Cup victory over Stirling Albion last week.

Ianis Hagi is suffering from a knee injury.

Hagi posted a message on his social media, stating: “I know there will be some tough times ahead of me as well but I definitely see this as an opportunity to discover and develop myself as a person and football player, and will come back better than ever.

“After successful surgery, I would like to thank Dr. Andrew Williams and everyone involved in it. I’m excited and motivated to start this journey that lies ahead of me.