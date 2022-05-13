Ibrox Stadium will NOT be used as a venue for supporters not travelling to Spain due to a lack of safety personnel

Rangers fans travelling to Seville without a ticket for next week’s Europa League final will be able to watch the game at the Estadio La Cartuja, it has been revealed.

However, the club have confirmed there will be no beam back of the match available at Ibrox due to a lack of safety personnel.

With over 80,000 Rangers fans expected to descend on the South of Spain next Wednesday, local authorities in connection with UEFA have given the green light to a fan zone.

Supporters without a ticket for the game will be able to watch the action live from inside the stadium, while fans with tickets can also meet up at the Alameda de Hercules on route to the Ramon Sanchez Stadion for the clash.

A club statement read: “Rangers are aware supporters are travelling to Seville in large numbers.

“We have worked to ensure supporters with, and without tickets have the opportunity to experience this momentous occasion.

“We know our fans will have a great time, enjoy the beautiful city of Seville, and act as worthy ambassadors of Rangers Football Club as we celebrate our 150th anniversary year.

“After dialogue with UEFA, Spanish Police and the local authorities, we can confirm the organisation of a fan viewing area in the Estadio La Cartuja for those supporters without tickets.

“Further details will be released by the Stadium Manager in the coming day.

“There will also be a fan meeting point in Alameda de Hercules for those supporters with a ticket for the final.

“There will be no public viewing of the game in the fan zone area. More information will be provided in the coming days.

“We would like to thank UEFA, Spanish Police and the local authorities for their co-operation so far.

“Unfortunately, Rangers will not be able to provide a matchday screening at Ibrox Stadium.

“Whilst we understand the wish for supporters to be able to gather at our home for this momentous occasion, the club does not have sufficient staffing resources to be able to host such a large event due to the number of qualified staff and personnel required to travel to Spain to assit in the safe delivery of the final.

“We could not safely operate and event of this size without the presence of our safety team, all of whom are required in Spain.

“Given the significant UEFA regulatory demands, we are required to deploy our full safety team in Seville, given the anticipated travelling support.

“This was not an easy decision but it is vital we ensure the safety of the team, management and travelling support in Spain.

“We acknowledge and understand the disappointment and frustration of non-travelling supporters, but there was no safe way of delivering a matchday screening.

“UEFA ticketing have today indicated that Rangers supporters who purchased their tickets independently will receive their invitation to access their mobile tickets soon from UEFA.

“Please note that those who are on the CTM official day trips will recieve this message at a later time.

“Furthermore, those on the CTM official day trip who have purchased a ticket in the independent window will not receive an additional ticket from the CTM day flight as only one ticket is given to each support eligible.

“Once you have been notified that your mobile tickets have been sent, you will need to install the app “UEFA Mobile Tickets” avalable here:

iOS (version 0.1 or later)

Android (version 6.0 or later)

“You will be asked to log into the app with the email address used for purchase, and you will then receive a registration code to enter the app. After completing the registration process, your tickets should display in the app.

“As excitement grows for the match, we have been inundated with messages via all customer service channels which has led to an unprecedented volume of queries.